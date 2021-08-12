Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get to Know TRICARE: Medicare and TRICARE - Who Pays What?

    Get to Know TRICARE: Medicare and TRICARE - Who Pays What?

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Audio by Quentin Hoffman 

    Military Health System

    Want to learn more about how Medicare and TRICARE work together? Understanding who pays what, when, and how much can help you avoid surprise costs. Guest: Samantha Dreyfus, Operational Analyst, Wisconsin Physicians Service—Military and Veterans Health.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.08.2021 16:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67955
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108719595.mp3
    Length: 00:09:18
    Artist Military Health System
    Album Getting the Care You Need with TRICARE For Life
    Track # 2
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    This work, Get to Know TRICARE: Medicare and TRICARE - Who Pays What?, by Quentin Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRICARE
    Medicare

