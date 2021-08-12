Want to learn more about how Medicare and TRICARE work together? Understanding who pays what, when, and how much can help you avoid surprise costs. Guest: Samantha Dreyfus, Operational Analyst, Wisconsin Physicians Service—Military and Veterans Health.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2021 16:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67955
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108719595.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:18
|Artist
|Military Health System
|Album
|Getting the Care You Need with TRICARE For Life
|Track #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|18
This work, Get to Know TRICARE: Medicare and TRICARE - Who Pays What?, by Quentin Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
