    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 7

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Audio by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode seven of the Fort Lee Podcast, Col. Joseph Colacicco, CASCOM director of training, G3/5/7, discusses the importance of holiday block leave and current procedures in place to help mitigate Soldier exposure to COVID-19. In the second segment, Col. Thomas Allen, Fort Lee senior command chaplain, discusses the planned religious services throughout the holiday season and some of the ways the Religious Support Office is helping service members.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:27:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 7, by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    Podcast
    Fort Lee
    CASCOM
    People First
    Holiday Block Leave

