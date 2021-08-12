In episode seven of the Fort Lee Podcast, Col. Joseph Colacicco, CASCOM director of training, G3/5/7, discusses the importance of holiday block leave and current procedures in place to help mitigate Soldier exposure to COVID-19. In the second segment, Col. Thomas Allen, Fort Lee senior command chaplain, discusses the planned religious services throughout the holiday season and some of the ways the Religious Support Office is helping service members.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2021 14:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67951
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108719257.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:46
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|27
This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 7, by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
