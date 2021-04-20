Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Audio Longform-Month of the Military Child-Christian Lisko on AFN Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.20.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    Audio Longform production from AFN Naples, featuring the Month of the Military Child with Christian Lisko, a former military child in Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.07.2021 07:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67947
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108716479.mp3
    Length: 00:06:04
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio Longform-Month of the Military Child-Christian Lisko on AFN Naples, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Naples
    Italy
    Month of the Military Child

