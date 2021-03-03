Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR Sigonella Job Openings Spot

    ITALY

    03.03.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Zeak 

    AFN Sigonella

    Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) routinely hires for full-time, part-time, and flex positions across all of their facilities at Naval Air Station Sigonella March 3, 2021. Jobs are available for active duty service members and their families in the Sigonella community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.07.2021 06:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67946
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108716385.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Sigonella Job Openings Spot, by PO2 Eric Zeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    employment
    hiring
    mwr jobs

