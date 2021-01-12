Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #38

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    On this episode of Roll Call, Keeley Speck is back from Airman and Family readiness to talk Holiday Bazaar which is in building 5049. The bazaar is packed with presents for young and old.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.05.2021 10:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67940
    Filename: 2112/DOD_108713374.mp3
    Length: 00:35:02
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #38, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    126 ARW

