    Ripley RECALL Ep.1 Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse

    MN, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2021

    Audio by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    In this episode of Ripley RECALL we talk with Brigadier General Lowell Kruse, Assistant Adjutant General - Army for the Minnesota National Guard and Senior Commander on Camp Ripley, about his career and his view for the future as well as advice for young leaders.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.03.2021 15:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:37:02
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard

