In this episode of Ripley RECALL we talk with Brigadier General Lowell Kruse, Assistant Adjutant General - Army for the Minnesota National Guard and Senior Commander on Camp Ripley, about his career and his view for the future as well as advice for young leaders.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2021 15:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67937
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108712029.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:02
|Artist
|Camp Ripley Public Affairs
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|MN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ripley RECALL Ep.1 Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT