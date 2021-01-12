Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - Ep 53. Book Review – Lincoln on Leadership with Lt Col Charles Gartland

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Audio by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In this Episode, hosts Maj Erin Davis and Capt Charlie Hedden, along with guest Lt Col Charles Gartland, review the Lincoln on Leadership: Executive Strategies for Tough Times, by Donald T. Phillips (Warner Books).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.03.2021 15:11
    TAGS

    leadership
    JAG
    military law
    book review
    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast

