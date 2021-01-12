Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - Ep 53. Book Review – Lincoln on Leadership with Lt Col Charles Gartland

In this Episode, hosts Maj Erin Davis and Capt Charlie Hedden, along with guest Lt Col Charles Gartland, review the Lincoln on Leadership: Executive Strategies for Tough Times, by Donald T. Phillips (Warner Books).
