COVID Vaccine Event in Sigonella

Hospital Corpsman Tamara Frias, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, explains the process for administering the COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Feb. 19, 2021. NAS Sigonella, known as "The Hub of the Med", is a U.S. Navy installation and an Italian Air Force located near the center of the Mediterranean Sea to support operations by the U.S. 6th Fleet, other U.S. military units, and U.S. allies and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)