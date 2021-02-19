Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Vaccine Event in Sigonella

    COVID Vaccine Event in Sigonella

    ITALY

    02.19.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Zeak 

    AFN Sigonella

    Hospital Corpsman Tamara Frias, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, explains the process for administering the COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Feb. 19, 2021. NAS Sigonella, known as "The Hub of the Med", is a U.S. Navy installation and an Italian Air Force located near the center of the Mediterranean Sea to support operations by the U.S. 6th Fleet, other U.S. military units, and U.S. allies and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.03.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Vaccine Event in Sigonella, by PO2 Eric Zeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

