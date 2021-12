Marine Minute: COVID-19 Vaccine Deadline

I’M LANCE CORPORAL ONEG PLISNER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

COVID-19 CONTINUES TO SPREAD AMONGST INDIVIDUALS AND PRESENTS INCREASED RISKS TO OUR FELLOW MARINES AND THE MARINE CORPS MISSION.

THE COVID-19 VACCINE PROTECTS OUR MARINES, OUR COMMUNITIES, AND THE NATION.

THE VACCINATION DEADLINE FOR ACTIVE DUTY MARINES WAS NOVEMBER 28TH, 2021.

AS OF NOVEMBER 29TH, 94% OF MARINES HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE. UNVACCINATED MARINES ARE STILL ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE THE VACCINE. FACILITIES ACROSS THE NATION, AND ON BASES OVERSEAS, STILL OFFER FIRST AND SECOND DOSES, FREE FOR SERVICE MEMBERS AND THEIR FAMILIES.

IF YOU ARE FULLY VACCINATED, YOU CAN CONTINUE TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE CDC’S AND DOD’S LATEST INFORMATION REGARDING UPCOMING COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOT AVAILIBILITY BY GOING TO CDC.GOV OR BY CONTACTING YOUR LOCAL HEALTH CARE PROVIDER. THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL.

(U.S. Marine Corps Audio by LCpl. Oneg Plisner)