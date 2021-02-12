Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 28: Every Marine Counts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67915" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

It's the first joint episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, as we welcome Marine Corps Col. Douglas Burke of Combat Logistics Regiment 37 to the studio. Col. Burke and CLR37 help lead the Marine Corps logistics operation in Japan, and also partner with Republic of Korea Marine forces. On the episode we talk about his experience in the Marine Corps, working with the different services, and what life in Japan is like.