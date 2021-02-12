Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 28: Every Marine Counts

    12.02.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    It's the first joint episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, as we welcome Marine Corps Col. Douglas Burke of Combat Logistics Regiment 37 to the studio. Col. Burke and CLR37 help lead the Marine Corps logistics operation in Japan, and also partner with Republic of Korea Marine forces. On the episode we talk about his experience in the Marine Corps, working with the different services, and what life in Japan is like.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.02.2021 18:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:03
    Location: KR
    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 28: Every Marine Counts, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    podcast
    Marine Corps
    19th ESC
    Team19
    Every Soldier Counts

