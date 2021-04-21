Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BW, GERMANY

    04.21.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    Operational Security (OPSEC) is a term derived from the U.S. military and is an analytical process used to deny an adversary information that could compromise the secrecy and/or the operational security of a mission.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPSEC Spot, by PO2 Maria Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

