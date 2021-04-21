OPSEC Spot

210421-N-BY095-0001 Operational Security (OPSEC) is a term derived from the U.S. military and is an analytical process used to deny an adversary information that could compromise the secrecy and/or the operational security of a mission. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria I. Alvarez/Released)