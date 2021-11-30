In this episode we visit with Special Agent (Maj.) Michelle Keast-Nachtrab, the Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Commander, Detachment 331, Joint Base Andrews, Md.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2021 15:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67904
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108705757.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:48
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|31
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OSI Today (My OSI Journey 14), by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
