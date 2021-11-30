Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 14

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 14

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    In this episode of the #BelvoirInTheKnow Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Command Team discusses everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids with our special guests from Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Dr. (LTC) Shaprina Williams and LT Antoinette Mantz.

    To schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine appointment with Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, visit: https://informatics-stage.health.mil/BelvoirCOVIDApp/.

    For questions, call the Vaccine Information Hotline: 571-231-7777, option 1.

    Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations for children and teens here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html?s_cid=11370:cdc%20covid%20vaccine%20teens:sem.ga:p:RG:GM:gen:PTN:FY21

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 11.30.2021 14:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67901
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108705643.mp3
    Length: 00:09:12
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 14, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

