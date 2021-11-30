Belvoir In The Know - Episode 14

In this episode of the #BelvoirInTheKnow Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Command Team discusses everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids with our special guests from Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, Dr. (LTC) Shaprina Williams and LT Antoinette Mantz.



To schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine appointment with Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, visit: https://informatics-stage.health.mil/BelvoirCOVIDApp/.



For questions, call the Vaccine Information Hotline: 571-231-7777, option 1.



Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations for children and teens here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html?s_cid=11370:cdc%20covid%20vaccine%20teens:sem.ga:p:RG:GM:gen:PTN:FY21