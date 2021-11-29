The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LVIII

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67900" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Colonel Ian Gillis is our new Wing Commander and he wants to share his vision and message with all of us. We were lucky enough to get him on the podcast so he can share that message!