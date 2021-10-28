Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Spy Charlie

    I Spy Charlie

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    10.28.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isabella Pinto 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A 30 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem on the I Spy Charlie phot contest hosted by the Eifel Lanes Bowling Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 11.29.2021 04:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67891
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108703535.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Spy Charlie, by A1C Isabella Pinto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    Radio
    AFN
    Europe
    DMA
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT