    Sip and Stitch Spot

    Sip and Stitch Spot

    RP, GERMANY

    11.18.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Isabella Pinto 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Thirty second radio spot for AFN Spangdahlem on a Sip and Stitch event by the community center.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2021
    Date Posted: 11.29.2021 04:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67890
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108703533.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Isabella Pinto
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sip and Stitch Spot, by A1C Isabella Pinto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Spangdahlem
    AFN
    Europe
    DMA
    USAF

