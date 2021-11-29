Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: November 29, 2021

    Pacific Pulse: November 29, 2021

    JAPAN

    11.29.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Marines and sailors rehearse maritime strikes in the pacific, and a 7th fleet destroyer transits Taiwan strait.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2021
    Date Posted: 11.29.2021 01:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: November 29, 2021, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    U.S. Marines
    Taiwan Strait
    Pacific Pulse

