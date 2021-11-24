Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep5 - Dr. Thomas Plante

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep5 - Dr. Thomas Plante

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2021

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, CH Scott interviews Dr. Thomas Plante, a professor of psychology at Santa Clara University and adjunct clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine. In addition, he is a scholar in residence of the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, the largest applied ethics center in the world.

    He has authored and edited 25 books. He blogs regularly with the publication Psychology Today, writing about hope, spirituality, guilt, and forgiveness. In addition, he has published more than 200 scholarly professional journal articles and book chapters and appeared regularly on media outlets such as Time Magazine, CNN, NBC, PBS, NYT, USA Today, BBC, NPR, and others.

    (U.S. National Guard Audio Engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2021
    Date Posted: 11.25.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:48:50
    Hope in the Trenches
    2021
    Podcast
    SALEM, OR, US 
    Resiliency
    psychiatry
    Chaplain
    behavioral science
    applied ethics

