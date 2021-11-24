Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep5 - Dr. Thomas Plante

In this episode, CH Scott interviews Dr. Thomas Plante, a professor of psychology at Santa Clara University and adjunct clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine. In addition, he is a scholar in residence of the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, the largest applied ethics center in the world.



He has authored and edited 25 books. He blogs regularly with the publication Psychology Today, writing about hope, spirituality, guilt, and forgiveness. In addition, he has published more than 200 scholarly professional journal articles and book chapters and appeared regularly on media outlets such as Time Magazine, CNN, NBC, PBS, NYT, USA Today, BBC, NPR, and others.



(U.S. National Guard Audio Engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)