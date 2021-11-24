Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR Minuteman Moment - Ep 11

    AR Minuteman Moment - Ep 11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Melody Daniel 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Season 1 Episode 11 brings you our Thanksgiving Special! Tons of tips and ideas for a Happy and Safe Thanksgiving Day celebrations!!!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2021
    Date Posted: 11.24.2021 11:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67880
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108701351.mp3
    Length: 00:27:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR Minuteman Moment - Ep 11, by 2nd Lt. Melody Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AR Minuteman Moment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT