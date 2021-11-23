Pacific Pulse: November 23, 2021

Coming up on this Pacific Pulse, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan and the U.S. join for ANNUALEX 2021, the U.S. deliver one million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Thailand, and USS America is the first LHA to visit MCAS Iwakuni.