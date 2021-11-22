The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 6

In episode six of the Fort Lee Podcast, retired CSM Wayne Hall, Holiday Helper president, discusses the program's history, how individuals are nominated and how to volunteer. In the second segment, Public Health Nurse Aleisha Manson from Kenner Clinic discusses the Army Tobacco Cessation Program as well as Fort Lee-specific offerings intended to help beneficiaries quit their tobacco use.
