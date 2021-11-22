Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 6

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 6

    UNITED STATES

    11.22.2021

    Audio by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In episode six of the Fort Lee Podcast, retired CSM Wayne Hall, Holiday Helper president, discusses the program's history, how individuals are nominated and how to volunteer. In the second segment, Public Health Nurse Aleisha Manson from Kenner Clinic discusses the Army Tobacco Cessation Program as well as Fort Lee-specific offerings intended to help beneficiaries quit their tobacco use.

