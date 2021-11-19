Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 33: CON-IT Transition – Jay Olson

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode, we sit down with Chief of the Contracting Business Systems Division under the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary (Contracting), Jay Olson. Olson talks about the transition from Air Force contract writing system ConWrite to CON-IT. This episode gives important information to all members of the acquisition team on what they should expect in preparation for and transition to the new CON-IT system. Olson also introduces the ConWrite Transition Plan which can be found by Air Force Acquisition professionals on the Air Force Contracting Central homepage.

    Acronyms:
    SPS – Standard Procurement Systems
    ACPS – Automated Contract Preparation System
    SAF/AQCI - Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary (Contracting), Contracting Business Systems Division
    AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    MOCAS – Mechanization of Contract Administration Services
    AFRL – Air Force Research Laboratory
    BOD – (Contracting) Board of Directors

    Vision Video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/uZEU8GW5z-w

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 11.19.2021 11:42
    Length: 00:33:16
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
