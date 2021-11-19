The Contracting Experience - Episode 33: CON-IT Transition – Jay Olson

In this episode, we sit down with Chief of the Contracting Business Systems Division under the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary (Contracting), Jay Olson. Olson talks about the transition from Air Force contract writing system ConWrite to CON-IT. This episode gives important information to all members of the acquisition team on what they should expect in preparation for and transition to the new CON-IT system. Olson also introduces the ConWrite Transition Plan which can be found by Air Force Acquisition professionals on the Air Force Contracting Central homepage.
Acronyms:
SPS – Standard Procurement Systems
ACPS – Automated Contract Preparation System
SAF/AQCI - Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary (Contracting), Contracting Business Systems Division
AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
MOCAS – Mechanization of Contract Administration Services
AFRL – Air Force Research Laboratory
BOD – (Contracting) Board of Directors
Vision Video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/uZEU8GW5z-w
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
