The Contracting Experience - Episode 33: CON-IT Transition – Jay Olson

In this episode, we sit down with Chief of the Contracting Business Systems Division under the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary (Contracting), Jay Olson. Olson talks about the transition from Air Force contract writing system ConWrite to CON-IT. This episode gives important information to all members of the acquisition team on what they should expect in preparation for and transition to the new CON-IT system. Olson also introduces the ConWrite Transition Plan which can be found by Air Force Acquisition professionals on the Air Force Contracting Central homepage.



Acronyms:

SPS – Standard Procurement Systems

ACPS – Automated Contract Preparation System

SAF/AQCI - Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary (Contracting), Contracting Business Systems Division

AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

MOCAS – Mechanization of Contract Administration Services

AFRL – Air Force Research Laboratory

BOD – (Contracting) Board of Directors



Vision Video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/uZEU8GW5z-w



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.