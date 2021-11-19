Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1MC - Office of Leadership

    The 1MC - Office of Leadership

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2021

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    This episode we talk with CAPT. Julie Kuck and Master Chief Carl Boehmer with the Office of Leadership. We will hit on some great topics such as retention and the BRS, continuous leadership development, applying for courses, the new IDP and the Mentoring Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 11.19.2021 07:13
    TAGS

    USCG
    Podcast
    The 1MC
    Office of Leadership

