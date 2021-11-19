This episode we talk with CAPT. Julie Kuck and Master Chief Carl Boehmer with the Office of Leadership. We will hit on some great topics such as retention and the BRS, continuous leadership development, applying for courses, the new IDP and the Mentoring Program.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2021 07:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67836
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108693132.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:41
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, The 1MC - Office of Leadership, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT