    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 27: Spouses roundtable

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.17.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    This episode recognizes some of the unsung contributors to Team 19, the spouses! We welcome Janelle Allen, Lana Peters and Sunny VandeGevel to the podcast to discuss their experiences as military spouses, life in Korea for families and how the Soldiers and Family Readiness Group (SFRG) can support spouses and family members.

    The views expressed in this podcast and the mention of any particular platforms or brands are on behalf of the individual alone and do not represent official endorsement by, or connection with, the Department of Defense, United States Army or 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 27: Spouses roundtable, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    spouses
    family
    19th ESC
    Every Soldier Counts

