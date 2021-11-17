Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 27: Spouses roundtable

This episode recognizes some of the unsung contributors to Team 19, the spouses! We welcome Janelle Allen, Lana Peters and Sunny VandeGevel to the podcast to discuss their experiences as military spouses, life in Korea for families and how the Soldiers and Family Readiness Group (SFRG) can support spouses and family members.



The views expressed in this podcast and the mention of any particular platforms or brands are on behalf of the individual alone and do not represent official endorsement by, or connection with, the Department of Defense, United States Army or 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.