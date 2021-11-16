Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 13 - Building Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2021

    Audio by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, hosts Gen. Michael Garrett, commanding general, U.S. Army Forces Command, for a discussion on building readiness for the Army.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 13 - Building Readiness, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    TRADOC
    Readiness
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOCTalks

