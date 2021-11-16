Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, hosts Gen. Michael Garrett, commanding general, U.S. Army Forces Command, for a discussion on building readiness for the Army.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2021 15:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67816
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108686590.mp3
|Length:
|01:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|24
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 13 - Building Readiness, by Sarah Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT