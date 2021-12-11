AR Minuteman Moment - Ep 10

This week, we talk about the Enlisted Association of the Arkansas National Guard and Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States and what the associations do for the Airmen and Soldiers of the Arkansas National Guard! From what you can do as a member to what our reps do for us up on the Hill, this podcast has great info for anyone who wonders what these associations are or how they can join and be part of the change!