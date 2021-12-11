This week, we talk about the Enlisted Association of the Arkansas National Guard and Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States and what the associations do for the Airmen and Soldiers of the Arkansas National Guard! From what you can do as a member to what our reps do for us up on the Hill, this podcast has great info for anyone who wonders what these associations are or how they can join and be part of the change!
|11.12.2021
|11.16.2021 11:17
|Newscasts
|67806
|2111/DOD_108685954.mp3
|00:19:07
|Jessica Roles
|Jessica Roles
|Jessica Roles
|AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 10
|10
|10
|2021
|Podcast
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|2
|0
|0
|3
This work, AR Minuteman Moment - Ep 10, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
