3D MEB Podcast #6, hosted by Cpl. Cameron Carawan, with special guest Maj. Lonnie Wilson. This episode is the fourth of a 4-part-series focused on the history of warfare. Wilson leads us through Korean, World War I and World War II conflicts to bring us into the present day, bringing history to life and demonstrating how it affects what we do and how we fight today. This episode brings us into the Marine Corps Birthday season, where we celebrate who we are and where we come from.
|11.01.2021
|11.16.2021 05:34
|Newscasts
|67804
|2111/DOD_108685663.mp3
|01:04:29
|2021
|Blues
|OKINAWA, JP
|3
|0
|0
