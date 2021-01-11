Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D MEB Podcast #6

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.01.2021

    Audio by Cpl. Cameron Carawan 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    3D MEB Podcast #6, hosted by Cpl. Cameron Carawan, with special guest Maj. Lonnie Wilson. This episode is the fourth of a 4-part-series focused on the history of warfare. Wilson leads us through Korean, World War I and World War II conflicts to bring us into the present day, bringing history to life and demonstrating how it affects what we do and how we fight today. This episode brings us into the Marine Corps Birthday season, where we celebrate who we are and where we come from.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 11.16.2021 05:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67804
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108685663.mp3
    Length: 01:04:29
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D MEB Podcast #6, by Cpl Cameron Carawan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    ready
    resilient
    3D MEB
    relevant

