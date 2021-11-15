Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 10 - Aviation Tactics Transformation Initiative

    The USAACE-8 Podcast: Episode 10 - Aviation Tactics Transformation Initiative

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    CW5 Casey Peterson, DOTD Survivability Branch Chief; CW4 Daniel York, ATIC Development Lead, DES; CW4 Travis Haney, AMSO Course Manager; and CW4 Chris Crawford, AMS Training Developer, DOTD discuss AMSOs, IPs, PME, and Aviation Tactics Transformation.

    Submit your topic request to Army.USAACE.8@Army.Mil.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2021
    Date Posted: 11.16.2021 09:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:07:58
    Artist U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Conductor Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard
    Album The USAACE-9 Podcast
    Track # 11
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
