Today's Story: Prepping the Future Flying Force
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2021 14:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67800
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108684837.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|TSgt Shandresha Mitchell
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|39
This work, Air Force Radio News 15 November 2021, by TSgt Shandresha Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT