    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 005 - November 2021

    102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 005 - November 2021

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2021

    Audio by Timothy Sandland and Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month we hear from Col. Bob Driscoll from the medical group for this month’s Command Message. We learn little about dentistry in the Guard through our AFSC spotlight and we learn about some of the holiday programs available to Airmen of the wing in a special holiday episode of 5 Questions. We had a big leadership change at the 102nd during the November RSD, so we’ll give you the rundown on that in addition to a history piece about the origin of Veterans Day. All that as well as a teaser from this month's chevrons podcast.

    Thank you for joining us on this episode of the 102nd Intelligence Wing's flagship podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2021
    Date Posted: 11.12.2021 11:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67783
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108681866.mp3
    Length: 00:31:28
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 005 - November 2021, by Timothy Sandland and A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    ANG
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW
    The Seagull

