102nd Intelligence Wing The Seagull - Ep 005 - November 2021

This month we hear from Col. Bob Driscoll from the medical group for this month’s Command Message. We learn little about dentistry in the Guard through our AFSC spotlight and we learn about some of the holiday programs available to Airmen of the wing in a special holiday episode of 5 Questions. We had a big leadership change at the 102nd during the November RSD, so we’ll give you the rundown on that in addition to a history piece about the origin of Veterans Day. All that as well as a teaser from this month's chevrons podcast.



Thank you for joining us on this episode of the 102nd Intelligence Wing's flagship podcast! The Seagull is a monthly program that is published on the second Friday of each month. Keep listening for the latest and greatest from Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts!