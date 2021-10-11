On this week's episode, we sit down for a candid conversation with a 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley family.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2021 15:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67781
|Filename:
|2110/DOD_108677936.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:22
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 79 Military Family Month, by Kaitlin Knauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT