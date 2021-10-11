This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on the 106.3 "The Eagle".
MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 15, 2021) This newscast covers NAVADMIN 244/21, Youth Sports Locomotion Camp and FRG board member selection deadline extension. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2021 05:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67776
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108676425.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 15NOV21, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT