    2021.11.07 Power Hour

    BAHRAIN

    11.07.2021

    Audio by Seaman Charles Propert 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 7, 2021) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin "Spike" Call discussed transportation rules on base, information for chief selects, the holidays and COVID boosters with show host MCSN Charles Propert.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2021
    Date Posted: 11.10.2021 04:04
