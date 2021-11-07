MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 7, 2021) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin "Spike" Call discussed transportation rules on base, information for chief selects, the holidays and COVID boosters with show host MCSN Charles Propert.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2021 04:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67775
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108676229.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:28
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021.11.07 Power Hour, by SN Charles Propert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT