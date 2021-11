Exchange Hiring spot

AFN Spangdahlem radio 30 second radio spot for the Spangdahlem Air Base exchange to hire more people.



"THE EXCHANGE IS LOOKING TO HIRE YOU! PLENTY OF POSITIONS ARE OPEN NOW AT THE SPANGDAHLEM BASE EXCHANGE, FOOD COURT, AND EXPRESS GAS STATION. CHOOSE FROM INTERMITTENT, REGULAR AND PART TIME, OR TEMPORARY PART TIME. APPLY BY GOING TO SHOP MY EXCHANGE DOT COM AND CLICK MILITARY SPOUSE SLASH FAMILY MEMBER EMPLOYMENT. MAKE SURE TO SET THE LOCATION AS SPANGDAHLEM TO FIND ALL THE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES CLOSEST TO YOU. JOIN THEIR TEAM TODAY!"