SFC Cherrice Rolax, Competition Co-Coordinator, 30th Medical Brigade, speaks on the Best Medic Competition at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Oct. 30th, 2021, The competition consisted of a series of technical, tactical, and physically challenging lanes that pushed the competency and mental toughness of the Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade and Regional Health Command, ( U.S. Army video by SGT Christopher Brecht )
10.30.2021
11.09.2021
Newscasts
2021
|Location:
DE
This work, Best Medic Competition, by SGT Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
