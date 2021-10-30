Best Medic Competition

SFC Cherrice Rolax, Competition Co-Coordinator, 30th Medical Brigade, speaks on the Best Medic Competition at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Oct. 30th, 2021, The competition consisted of a series of technical, tactical, and physically challenging lanes that pushed the competency and mental toughness of the Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade and Regional Health Command, ( U.S. Army video by SGT Christopher Brecht )