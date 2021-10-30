Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Medic Competition

    Best Medic Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    10.30.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Christopher Brecht 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    SFC Cherrice Rolax, Competition Co-Coordinator, 30th Medical Brigade, speaks on the Best Medic Competition at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, Oct. 30th, 2021, The competition consisted of a series of technical, tactical, and physically challenging lanes that pushed the competency and mental toughness of the Soldiers from the 30th Medical Brigade and Regional Health Command, ( U.S. Army video by SGT Christopher Brecht )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2021
    Date Posted: 11.09.2021 04:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67753
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108673919.mp3
    Length: 00:00:40
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Medic Competition, by SGT Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    AFN
    Medics
    Army
    30th Medical Brigade
    AFN Europe
    Best Medic Competition
    SGT Christopher Brecht

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT