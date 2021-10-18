Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep4 - LTC Dan Browne

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67751" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, CH Scott and SFC Holden interview LTC Dan Browne, former Olympian and Olympic coach. LTC Browne shares how his faith has motivated and enriched his life and military service. He also shares some thoughts on the Army's new Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) system, as it promotes spiritual, mental, and physical readiness, along with healthy sleep and nutrition habits. At the time of recording, LTC Browne was serving with the Army's World Class Athlete Program (WCAP). He currently serves as Commander for the Oregon Training Command's Camp Umatilla.



(U.S. National Guard Audio Engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)