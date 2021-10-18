Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep4 - LTC Dan Browne

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Audio by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In this episode, CH Scott and SFC Holden interview LTC Dan Browne, former Olympian and Olympic coach. LTC Browne shares how his faith has motivated and enriched his life and military service. He also shares some thoughts on the Army's new Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) system, as it promotes spiritual, mental, and physical readiness, along with healthy sleep and nutrition habits. At the time of recording, LTC Browne was serving with the Army's World Class Athlete Program (WCAP). He currently serves as Commander for the Oregon Training Command's Camp Umatilla.

    (U.S. National Guard Audio Engineering by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 11.08.2021 14:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:51:53
    Genre Podcast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hope in the Trenches - Sn1Ep4 - LTC Dan Browne, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    WCAP
    Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)

