    4th AF Podcast EP 10

    10.19.2021

    Audio by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    In the newest series of Tactical Edge "Getting to Know Your 4 AF Leadership" Col Mark Richey, 4 AF Vice Commander, shares how his diverse background has shaped his Air Force career, and gives helpful tips and advice to Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 4th.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 11.08.2021 12:58
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, 4th AF Podcast EP 10, by Shevonne Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ReserveReady #ReserveCitizenAirmen

