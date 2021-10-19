Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Edge - 4th Air Force Podcast EP 10

    10.19.2021

    Audio by Shevonne Cleveland 

    4th Air Force

    In the newest series of Tactical Edge "Getting to Know Your 4 AF Leadership" Col Mark Richey, 4 AF Vice Commander, shares how his diverse background has shaped his Air Force career, and gives helpful tips and advice to Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 4th.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 11.08.2021 12:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:29:21
    TAGS

    #ReserveReady #ReserveCitizenAirmen

