Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LVII

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LVII

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Stepping outside our comfort zones is never an easy task. But when you do take that leap of faith, you'll find yourself being tested in ways you never thought possible, and in time you'll become a more effective Airman and wingman.

    Step into the world of a Bilateral Affairs Officer and see how Major Carolyn Richley manages her newly assigned position in the stellar country of Montenegro and the amazing partnership they have with the great state of Maine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    Date Posted: 11.05.2021 10:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67743
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108668536.mp3
    Length: 01:06:54
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LVII, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAINEiacs
    bangor maine
    pine tree state
    the maineiac radio show
    the maine air national guard
    the 101st air refueling wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT