The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LVII

Stepping outside our comfort zones is never an easy task. But when you do take that leap of faith, you'll find yourself being tested in ways you never thought possible, and in time you'll become a more effective Airman and wingman.
Step into the world of a Bilateral Affairs Officer and see how Major Carolyn Richley manages her newly assigned position in the stellar country of Montenegro and the amazing partnership they have with the great state of Maine.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2021 10:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67743
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108668536.mp3
|Length:
|01:06:54
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
