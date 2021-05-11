Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 006 - Strong Bonds are Forged in Fire, And While Mopping Floors

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Featured on this episode are Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Withers, Chief of the Training and Education Center University at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, and Senior Airman James Newsome, a flight line crew chief at the 104th Fighter Wing, Westfield, Massachusetts. These Airmen shared their perspectives on why they continue to serve and what qualities and attributes they look for in their fellow Airmen and leaders.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    Date Posted: 11.05.2021 09:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67742
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108668370.mp3
    Length: 00:31:28
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 006 - Strong Bonds are Forged in Fire, And While Mopping Floors, by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Education and Training

    TAGS

    102 IW
    Chevrons
    104 FW
    Enlisted Professional development
    TEC-U

