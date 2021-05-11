Featured on this episode are Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Withers, Chief of the Training and Education Center University at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, and Senior Airman James Newsome, a flight line crew chief at the 104th Fighter Wing, Westfield, Massachusetts. These Airmen shared their perspectives on why they continue to serve and what qualities and attributes they look for in their fellow Airmen and leaders.
This work, Chevrons - Ep 006 - Strong Bonds are Forged in Fire, And While Mopping Floors, by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
