DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 3: Avoiding Armageddon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67738" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 was the greatest nuclear war threat in world history. In this episode of DIA Connections, we examine how the Defense Intelligence Agency discovered missiles in Cuba, briefed President John F. Kennedy, and then presented the evidence at the United Nations. You'll hear from a B-47 aircraft commander who was on high alert during this time, waiting to fly over Soviet air space and execute his war mission. The episode also includes an enlightening conversation with legendary news anchor Marvin Kalb, who was a CBS News foreign correspondent reporting on the crisis from Moscow. You’ll want to hear his anecdotes of drinking and sharing French pastries with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev — the man Americans believed would blow up the world.