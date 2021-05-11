The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 was the greatest nuclear war threat in world history. In this episode of DIA Connections, we examine how the Defense Intelligence Agency discovered missiles in Cuba, briefed President John F. Kennedy, and then presented the evidence at the United Nations. You'll hear from a B-47 aircraft commander who was on high alert during this time, waiting to fly over Soviet air space and execute his war mission. The episode also includes an enlightening conversation with legendary news anchor Marvin Kalb, who was a CBS News foreign correspondent reporting on the crisis from Moscow. You’ll want to hear his anecdotes of drinking and sharing French pastries with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev — the man Americans believed would blow up the world.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2021 07:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67738
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108668194.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:01
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., VA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 3: Avoiding Armageddon, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT