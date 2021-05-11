Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 3: Avoiding Armageddon

    DIA Connections - Season 2 - Episode 3: Avoiding Armageddon

    WASHINGTON D.C., VA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    The Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 was the greatest nuclear war threat in world history. In this episode of DIA Connections, we examine how the Defense Intelligence Agency discovered missiles in Cuba, briefed President John F. Kennedy, and then presented the evidence at the United Nations. You'll hear from a B-47 aircraft commander who was on high alert during this time, waiting to fly over Soviet air space and execute his war mission. The episode also includes an enlightening conversation with legendary news anchor Marvin Kalb, who was a CBS News foreign correspondent reporting on the crisis from Moscow. You'll want to hear his anecdotes of drinking and sharing French pastries with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev — the man Americans believed would blow up the world.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    Date Posted: 11.05.2021 07:51
    Category: Newscasts
    John F. Kennedy

    DIA

    DIA Connections

    John F. Kennedy
    Cuban Missile Crisis
    DIA
    DIA Connections
    Marvin Kalb
    Nikita Khrushchev

