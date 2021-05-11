Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 26: More than a game

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67737" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

When Cpl. Nyle Bey started live-streaming his favorite video games, he thought it would just be a fun hobby. Little did he know that this hobby would lead to meeting his future wife and open other doors in his career. On this episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we talk to Cpl. Bey about his audition for the Army E-Sports team, how he's met friends around the world with live-streaming, and playing against Korean gamers.