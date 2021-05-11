When Cpl. Nyle Bey started live-streaming his favorite video games, he thought it would just be a fun hobby. Little did he know that this hobby would lead to meeting his future wife and open other doors in his career. On this episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we talk to Cpl. Bey about his audition for the Army E-Sports team, how he's met friends around the world with live-streaming, and playing against Korean gamers.
This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 26: More than a game, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS
