    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 26: More than a game

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    When Cpl. Nyle Bey started live-streaming his favorite video games, he thought it would just be a fun hobby. Little did he know that this hobby would lead to meeting his future wife and open other doors in his career. On this episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, we talk to Cpl. Bey about his audition for the Army E-Sports team, how he's met friends around the world with live-streaming, and playing against Korean gamers.

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 26: More than a game, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    korea
    podcast
    gaming
    esports

