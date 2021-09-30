Meet the man behind the star

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67734" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Check out our Spit Fire Podcast episode with the commander of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage. Listen in as we learn more about his journey from joining to leading in the Air Force, before capping off the episode with our segment, “General Questions.”