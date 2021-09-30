Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the man behind the star

    Meet the man behind the star

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Check out our Spit Fire Podcast episode with the commander of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage. Listen in as we learn more about his journey from joining to leading in the Air Force, before capping off the episode with our segment, “General Questions.”

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 11.04.2021 11:03
