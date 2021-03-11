Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground talks with James B. Johnson

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground podcast - Episode 12 - Host Lira Frye talks with James B. Johnson, USASMDC deputy to the commanding general, about his 34-year civil service journey that took him from being a college graduate as an electrical engineer, all the way through becoming a member of the senior executive service and the command's highest ranking civilian. Johnson also provides recommendations to civilians on how to improve their career prospects, how the Army has changed over the last three and a half decades, and the one project he looks back upon with the most pride. Released November 3, 2021. Produced by Ronald Bailey.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2021
    Date Posted: 11.04.2021 08:42
    Length: 00:16:15
