Lab Life - Episode 57: AFWERX, SpaceWERX and Innovators

Col. Nathan Diller, AFWERX Director, joins the podcast to discuss how the AFWERX and SpaceWERX missions are crucial to forming the Air Force and Space Force of tomorrow. As an innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX transitions agile, affordable and accelerated capabilities by teaming innovative technology developers with Airmen and Guardian talent.
Date Taken:
|11.03.2021
Date Posted:
|11.03.2021 14:25
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:35:11
Year
|2021
Genre
Location:
|US
