Corps Talk: It's all about balance, baby. (S2Ep2)

In this episode, it's about the special balance maintained by the people. programs and projects of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. We take a look into how the regulatory program balances the needs of the environment and the needs of progress; we see how our new equal employment opporunity chief balances people and the organization to create a strong and resilient workforce; finally, the balance of the Norfolk District's role in our military construction program -- delivering the project to are partners.



Norfolk District website: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/

Norfolk District Regulatory webpage: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Contacts/

Regulator of the Day 757-201-7652

Tom Walker, Chief, Regulatory Branch, 757-201-7657

Kim Prisco-Baggett, Deputy Chief/Chief, Special Projects Section, 757-201-7873

Todd Miller Chief, Southern Section, 804-323-3782

Pete Kube Chief, Eastern Section, 757-201-7504

Jennifer Serafin, Chief, Western Section, 540-344-1498

Tucker Smith, Chief, Northern Section, 757-201-7653