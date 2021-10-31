In this episode, it's about the special balance maintained by the people. programs and projects of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. We take a look into how the regulatory program balances the needs of the environment and the needs of progress; we see how our new equal employment opporunity chief balances people and the organization to create a strong and resilient workforce; finally, the balance of the Norfolk District's role in our military construction program -- delivering the project to are partners.
Norfolk District website: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/
Norfolk District Regulatory webpage: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Contacts/
Regulator of the Day 757-201-7652
Tom Walker, Chief, Regulatory Branch, 757-201-7657
Kim Prisco-Baggett, Deputy Chief/Chief, Special Projects Section, 757-201-7873
Todd Miller Chief, Southern Section, 804-323-3782
Pete Kube Chief, Eastern Section, 757-201-7504
Jennifer Serafin, Chief, Western Section, 540-344-1498
Tucker Smith, Chief, Northern Section, 757-201-7653
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2021 13:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67713
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108662040.mp3
|Length:
|00:49:35
|Artist
|Andria Allmond
|Composer
|Andria Allmond
|Conductor
|Andria Allmond
|Album
|It's all about balance, baby.
|Track #
|2
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Corps Talk: It's all about balance, baby. (S2Ep2), by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
