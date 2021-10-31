Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Talk: It's all about balance, baby. (S2Ep2)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2021

    Audio by Andria Allmond  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode, it's about the special balance maintained by the people. programs and projects of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. We take a look into how the regulatory program balances the needs of the environment and the needs of progress; we see how our new equal employment opporunity chief balances people and the organization to create a strong and resilient workforce; finally, the balance of the Norfolk District's role in our military construction program -- delivering the project to are partners.

    Norfolk District website: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/
    Norfolk District Regulatory webpage: https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Contacts/
    Regulator of the Day 757-201-7652
    Tom Walker, Chief, Regulatory Branch, 757-201-7657
    Kim Prisco-Baggett, Deputy Chief/Chief, Special Projects Section, 757-201-7873
    Todd Miller Chief, Southern Section, 804-323-3782
    Pete Kube Chief, Eastern Section, 757-201-7504
    Jennifer Serafin, Chief, Western Section, 540-344-1498
    Tucker Smith, Chief, Northern Section, 757-201-7653

    AUDIO INFO

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

