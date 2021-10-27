Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 10-27-21

    AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 10-27-21

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    AFN Kunsan radio news on the Combined Federal Campaign and the Wolfpack Skatepark boosting morale. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2021
    Date Posted: 11.02.2021 00:31
    This work, AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 10-27-21, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

