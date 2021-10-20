AFN Kunsan-Wolfpack Radio News 10-20-21

AFN Kunsan radio news on diversity efforts across the force and the 7th Air Force Deputy Commander’s visit to the wolfpack. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2021 00:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67705
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108661054.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
