On this Pacific Pulse, U.S. and Japan form a surface action group in the South China Sea, U.S. does combat casualty care training with officers and crew of the Philippine Coast Guard, and civil engineers train for chemical-protective operations.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2021 19:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67696
|Filename:
|2111/DOD_108660703.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: November 2, 2021, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT