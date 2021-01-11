Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 13

    Belvoir In The Know - Episode 13

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Command Team and AFWC Director, Nicole Leth, discuss how the Fort Belvoir Armed Forces Wellness Center can help you achieve your health and fitness goals through their various services offered, such as metabolic testing, stress management, exercise prescriptions, healthy sleep habits and more.

    The AFWC is here to help you be physically and mentally fit!

    Learn more on their website:https://home.army.mil/belvoir/index.php/about/Garrison/headquarters-battalion/fort-belvoir-armed-forces-wellness-center

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 11.02.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67693
    Filename: 2111/DOD_108660229.mp3
    Length: 00:11:27
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir In The Know - Episode 13, by Eliza Cantrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Belvoir

    Fort Belvoir
    Armed Forces Wellness Center

