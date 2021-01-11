Belvoir In The Know - Episode 13

In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Command Team and AFWC Director, Nicole Leth, discuss how the Fort Belvoir Armed Forces Wellness Center can help you achieve your health and fitness goals through their various services offered, such as metabolic testing, stress management, exercise prescriptions, healthy sleep habits and more.
The AFWC is here to help you be physically and mentally fit!
Learn more on their website:https://home.army.mil/belvoir/index.php/about/Garrison/headquarters-battalion/fort-belvoir-armed-forces-wellness-center
