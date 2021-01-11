Belvoir In The Know - Episode 13

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67693" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of the Belvoir In The Know Podcast, the Fort Belvoir Garrison Command Team and AFWC Director, Nicole Leth, discuss how the Fort Belvoir Armed Forces Wellness Center can help you achieve your health and fitness goals through their various services offered, such as metabolic testing, stress management, exercise prescriptions, healthy sleep habits and more.



The AFWC is here to help you be physically and mentally fit!



Learn more on their website:https://home.army.mil/belvoir/index.php/about/Garrison/headquarters-battalion/fort-belvoir-armed-forces-wellness-center